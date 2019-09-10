Maharashtra: Bhatsa dam expansion project approved by state Cabinet

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the state Cabinet on Monday cleared the Bhatsa dam expansion project that would increase the drinking water supply to Mumbai.

Officials from the irrigation department said that the expansion of the Bhatsa dam will increase its capacity by 2.5 thousand million cubic. While Mumbai will get most of the water from the increased capacity, some of it will go to Thane and Bhiwandi, said an official.

Apart from Bhatsa dam project, the government granted the revised expenditure of Rs 4,654 crores for four dams in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra. Waghur, Hatnur phase 1, Varangoan Talvel and Shelgaon Barrage dams would bring around 1 lakh hectare land under irrigation, said the official.

The government also approved tenders worth Rs 3,122 crore for Latur and Osmanabad districts under the Marathwada Water Grid project, which is proposed to connect 11 major dams in the region through large pipelines. Officials said pipeline network of 607 km and 704 km will be laid in Latur and Osmanabad, respectively.