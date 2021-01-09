Maharashtra: At least 10 infants killed in Bhandara hospital fire

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: January 9, 2021 8:06:39 am
At least 10 infants died in a fire at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, reported news agency PTI. All the children were between a month and three months old. The fire brigade was able to save at least seven babies.
A doctor at the hospital told PTI the cause of the fire, which broke out around 2 am, was unknown, but could have been due to an electric short circuit.
More details awaited.
