Maharashtra begins drafting anti-conversion law, consultations on between Home and Legal Depts

The Maharashtra government is learnt to have prepared the first draft of a proposed anti-conversion law aimed at addressing cases of alleged forced religious conversions, an issue that leaders of the ruling Mahayuti coalition have often described as “love jihad”. Sources said the “preliminary” draft has been referred to the Law and Judiciary Department for feedback as part of the procedural process.

A source told The Indian Express that drafting is still underway and that there will be further discussions between the Home and Law and Judiciary departments before the Bill is finalised. “As is the case with any law, there will be several rounds before it is finalised,” the source said. The government, the source said, is aiming to bring the Bill to the House for passage this year.