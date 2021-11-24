Maharashtra: No vaccine, no entry in Beed district

The district collector of Beed has issued an order disallowing unvaccinated people from entering the district. The stern measure has been taken as the percentage of vaccinated people is much lower in the district compared to the state average. In Maharashtra, at least 74% people have received the first dose, but the figure for Beed is a low 55%.

Beed district collector Radha Binod Sharma issued the three-page order titled, “No Vaccine No Entry”, on November 21. The order has been sent to all heads of government departments in the district.

On Wednesday, police were seen manning the entry points to the district. They were stopping vehicles to check the vaccination status of people entering Beed. Those who have not received even a single dose, were being vaccinated on the spot by the health department and municipal officials with assistance from local police. Special vans have been stationed at the entry points for this purpose.

The order also stated that owners of all shops, establishments and factories will have to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated or have received at least a single dose of the vaccine. The owners have been asked to get in touch with the nearest vaccination centre so that a special drive for their employees can be organised. They have been asked to not allow any unvaccinated employee to report to work.

Further, all liquor shops have been asked to sell liquor to only those customers who have received at least a single dose of vaccine. The excise department has been asked to seal liquor shops in case of any violation of the order. Police have been asked to register FIR under appropriate sections of the Disaster Management Act and the IPC against those violating the order.