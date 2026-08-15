Maharashtra barred tribal students in government hostels from protesting. Then came the protests

The provisions triggered protests across the state. More than 1,000 ST students staged a sit-in outside the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, in Nagpur from Thursday, while similar protests were held at other locations.
Facing protests by Scheduled Tribe (ST) students across Maharashtra, the state government has rolled back a controversial provision that barred students staying in government hostels from participating in hunger strikes, protest marches and similar activities. It has also raised the maximum age for admission to ST hostels from 26 to 30 years in a revised Government Resolution (GR) which governs government hostels for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, issued on Friday.
The August 5 GR had, for the first time, explicitly prohibited hostel residents from participating in hunger strikes, protest marches and other such activities. It also introduced a 26-year upper age limit for students seeking admission to ST hostels, despite there being no age restriction under the earlier rules.
The provisions triggered protests across the state. More than 1,000 ST students staged a sit-in outside the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, in Nagpur from Thursday, while similar protests were held at other locations.
Officials of the Tribal Development Department told The Indian Express that the explicit restrictions on protests were introduced for the first time, with the stated objective of maintaining an academic environment in hostels and keeping students focused on education.
Officials of the Tribal Development Department told The Indian Express that the explicit restrictions on protests were introduced for the first time, with the stated objective of maintaining an academic environment in hostels and keeping students focused on education.
Students, however, said the provisions threatened their right to freedom of expression. Maina Salame, a student from Deori in Gondia, said female students often struggled to get their grievances addressed through wardens and had to approach student organisations for help. “In such cases, staging a protest becomes important,” she said.
The revised GR followed discussions between the government and protesting students. On Thursday, Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare interacted with students through video conferencing, while Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike held an hour-long meeting with them on Friday.
The government has now raised the maximum age for admission to ST hostels to 30. Explaining the earlier 26-year limit, the department said it was based on the assumption that ST students generally completed their degree, diploma or postgraduate courses by that age. It also noted that students unable to secure hostel admission could avail themselves of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana, which has a 30-year age limit.
Story continues below this ad
“Considering the difficulties pointed out by student representatives regarding the age limit, the maximum age for hostel admission is being increased to 30 years on the lines of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana,” the revised GR states.
The revised GR states that 494 government hostels have been sanctioned across Maharashtra, of which 490 are currently operational. It said the August 5 GR had consolidated various earlier resolutions governing hostel facilities and amenities.
The rollback, however, has not ended the students’ agitation. They are demanding that the age restriction be removed altogether.
“We will continue the agitation and decide the further course of action soon,” a protesting student said.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
Contact & Follow
X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar
Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com
... Read More