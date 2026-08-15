Maharashtra barred tribal students in government hostels from protesting. Then came the protests

Facing protests by Scheduled Tribe (ST) students across Maharashtra, the state government has rolled back a controversial provision that barred students staying in government hostels from participating in hunger strikes, protest marches and similar activities. It has also raised the maximum age for admission to ST hostels from 26 to 30 years in a revised Government Resolution (GR) which governs government hostels for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, issued on Friday.

The August 5 GR had, for the first time, explicitly prohibited hostel residents from participating in hunger strikes, protest marches and other such activities. It also introduced a 26-year upper age limit for students seeking admission to ST hostels, despite there being no age restriction under the earlier rules.

The provisions triggered protests across the state. More than 1,000 ST students staged a sit-in outside the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, in Nagpur from Thursday, while similar protests were held at other locations.

Officials of the Tribal Development Department told The Indian Express that the explicit restrictions on protests were introduced for the first time, with the stated objective of maintaining an academic environment in hostels and keeping students focused on education. Officials of the Tribal Development Department told The Indian Express that the explicit restrictions on protests were introduced for the first time, with the stated objective of maintaining an academic environment in hostels and keeping students focused on education.

Officials of the Tribal Development Department told The Indian Express that the explicit restrictions on protests were introduced for the first time, with the stated objective of maintaining an academic environment in hostels and keeping students focused on education.

Students, however, said the provisions threatened their right to freedom of expression. Maina Salame, a student from Deori in Gondia, said female students often struggled to get their grievances addressed through wardens and had to approach student organisations for help. “In such cases, staging a protest becomes important,” she said.

The revised GR followed discussions between the government and protesting students. On Thursday, Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare interacted with students through video conferencing, while Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike held an hour-long meeting with them on Friday.

The government has now raised the maximum age for admission to ST hostels to 30. Explaining the earlier 26-year limit, the department said it was based on the assumption that ST students generally completed their degree, diploma or postgraduate courses by that age. It also noted that students unable to secure hostel admission could avail themselves of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana, which has a 30-year age limit.

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“Considering the difficulties pointed out by student representatives regarding the age limit, the maximum age for hostel admission is being increased to 30 years on the lines of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana,” the revised GR states.

The revised GR states that 494 government hostels have been sanctioned across Maharashtra, of which 490 are currently operational. It said the August 5 GR had consolidated various earlier resolutions governing hostel facilities and amenities.

The rollback, however, has not ended the students’ agitation. They are demanding that the age restriction be removed altogether.

“We will continue the agitation and decide the further course of action soon,” a protesting student said.