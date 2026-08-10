Maharashtra bans hotels, dhabas on highway right of way, orders demolition

All municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been ordered in Maharashtra to ‘strictly comply’ with the directions.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Dhabas along highwayIllegal hotels and dhabas within ROW on National Highways to be demolished and banned, Maharashtra govt has issued order (Image generated using Gemini)
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In a crackdown against all unauthorised structures within the Right of Way (ROW) on any National Highway, the Maharashtra government on Monday asked all urban local bodies in the state to demolish and remove all new or existing unlicensed structures within 60 days. The order also prohibits the construction of any dhaba, eatery or a commertial structure on the ROW, which is the total strip of land acquired and reserved by the government.

Based on the directions given by the Supreme Court on April 13, 2026, in a suo moto writ petition in Phalodi Accident versus National Highways Authority of India, all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been ordered in the state to ‘strictly comply’ with the directions.

What do the directions say?

The directions read: “Construction/operation of any new dhaba, eatery, or commercial structure within the Right of Way (ROW) of any National Highway is prohibited with immediate effect. District Magistrates shall enforce demolition/removal of all new or existing unauthorised structures within 60 days.”

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It further added that no department, authority, or local body shall grant or renew any licence, NOC, or trade approval for any site within the highway safety zones without prior clearance by NHAI/PWD, and all existing licences for such sites shall be reviewed within 30 days.

A district highway safety task force will also be created in every district that has a National Highway passing through.

The district collector will form the district highway safety task force comprising officers of the district administration, police, NHAI (or concerned land-owning agency), PWD, and local bodies.

The responsibility to regularly remove the encroachment lies with the District Collector and the Commissioner of Police/Superintendent of Police.

What the Supreme Court said in its order

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The Supreme Court, in its order, told the state government to prohibit within 60 days the land-use changes within 40 meters (residential) and 75 meters (commercial) from the mid-point of any National Highway.

In November 2025, at least 15 people were killed, and two were injured when a tempo collided with a parked truck on the Bharat Mala Highway in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district. The truck was reportedly parked in front of an eatery, and the tempo was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the truck parked on the side of the road.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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