Maharashtra bans hotels, dhabas on highway right of way, orders demolition

Illegal hotels and dhabas within ROW on National Highways to be demolished and banned, Maharashtra govt has issued order (Image generated using Gemini)

In a crackdown against all unauthorised structures within the Right of Way (ROW) on any National Highway, the Maharashtra government on Monday asked all urban local bodies in the state to demolish and remove all new or existing unlicensed structures within 60 days. The order also prohibits the construction of any dhaba, eatery or a commertial structure on the ROW, which is the total strip of land acquired and reserved by the government.

Based on the directions given by the Supreme Court on April 13, 2026, in a suo moto writ petition in Phalodi Accident versus National Highways Authority of India, all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been ordered in the state to ‘strictly comply’ with the directions.