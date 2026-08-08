Maharashtra bans 114 literature items ‘linked to terror outfits’

The Maharashtra government prohibited the publication, circulation, possession and storage of 114 literature items which allegedly spreads extremism and promotes radicalisation, and are linked to terror outfits including the Islamic State.
Stating the banned literature promotes radicalisation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday, “The main concern was radicalisation. Through these material, there was an attempt to promote radicalisation. In some cases it talked about how to make bombs and how to stage violence.”The banned literature items include magazines, articles, social media posts, audio and video files.
The move came after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) wrote to the state government on March 17, this year, stating that certain newspapers, books, documents, paintings, drawings, photographs and other visible representations should be forfeited as they were allegedly connected with activities affecting the sovereignty and integrity of India and state security.
Investigation by ATS, intelligence input, and cyber surveillance found that extremist literature and propaganda were being circulated and shared through both physical and digital platforms.
The government then issued notification on August 6 stating that the material allegedly promotes violent extremism and jihad, spreads extremist ideology and was encouraging radicalisation of youths as well as chances to facilitate recruitment into terrorist organisations.
The notification stated that the material was associated with terrorist organisations, including Islamic State (IS), Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), among others listed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The notifications also covers related websites, social media platforms, encrypted channels and digital networks used to spread such content.
Invoking Section 98(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Maharashtra government has declared that all copies of the material listed in the notification’s annexure stand forfeited to the government. Fadnavis told mediapersons in Mumbai that the state government will have to closely monitor such activities and there cannot be any compromise on national security.
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“In absence of specific laws we could not ban such publications. After the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhuta ( BNSS), 2023 came onto effect, state government has provision to take action,” he added.
Meanwhile, commenting on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s outreach to Gen Z in the wake of Jantar Mantar protests, calling them more honest than earlier generation, Fadnavis said,.” When the RSS chief speaks, he addresses the nation. He does not express views of any political party or government. The views are in national interest.”
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More