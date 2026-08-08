Maharashtra bans 114 literature items ‘linked to terror outfits’

The Maharashtra government prohibited the publication, circulation, possession and storage of 114 literature items which allegedly spreads extremism and promotes radicalisation, and are linked to terror outfits including the Islamic State.

Stating the banned literature promotes radicalisation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday, “The main concern was radicalisation. Through these material, there was an attempt to promote radicalisation. In some cases it talked about how to make bombs and how to stage violence.”The banned literature items include magazines, articles, social media posts, audio and video files.

The move came after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) wrote to the state government on March 17, this year, stating that certain newspapers, books, documents, paintings, drawings, photographs and other visible representations should be forfeited as they were allegedly connected with activities affecting the sovereignty and integrity of India and state security.