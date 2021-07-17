Maharashtra: Bank account of sugar factory controlled by Munde sealed

Officials at Vaidyanath, however, denied that the account has been sealed.

The bank account of Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory in Beed, controlled by BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, was sealed by the Regional Employees Provident Fund Office (REPFO) in Aurangabad for allegedly withholding workers’ provident fund worth Rs 1.46 crore for 2018-19. The amount of Rs 92 crore in the account has been seized.

“A notice was served to Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory for non-payment of PF dues to the employees. Yet, it failed to clear the pending PF,” EPFO Aurangabad Regional Commissioner Jagdish Tambe said.

Officials at Vaidyanath, however, denied that the account has been sealed. Managing Director G P S Dixitula said: “The bank account has not been sealed. The factory is facing some problems due to drought and other issues. But reports of the bank account being sealing is incorrect.”

In the recent past, around 105 followers of Munde had resigned from local bodies in Beed and Ahmednagar after her sister, Beed MP Pritam Munde, was not inducted in the Union Cabinet in the recent reshuffle. However, the resignations were withdrawn after Munde intervened.