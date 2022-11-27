13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot-over bridge collapses in Maharashtra railway station

At least 13 people were injured Sunday after they fell on a railway track after slabs fell off of a foot over bridge on Sunday at the Balarshah railway station in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, news agency PTI reported. The incident happened at around 5:10 pm.

“A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet,” an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The injured persons were taken to a hospital and one of them is said to have suffered head injuries and is critical, the official added.

The Railway has also announced an exgratia amount of Rs 1 Lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained simple injuries, ANI reported.