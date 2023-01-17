World Economic Forum: Maharashtra bags investments worth Rs 45,900 crore

Maharashtra has bagged investments worth Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland. The deals were inked in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who led the state delegation, said state Industries Minister Uday Samant Tuesday.

Samant, who is also in the team, said that the state government Monday signed MoUs with various companies and the total investments amounted to Rs 45,900 crore. He said that the projects, when realised, will provide jobs to 10,000 people.

“Today was our first day. All these investments were struck after thorough deliberations. We have ensured only those projects which will be realised,” Samant said.

The Davos visit assumes significance for Maharashtra as the state government has been working hard to tap potential global and domestic investors to give impetus to the economy of the state.

Sources in the CMO said that Shinde was confident of making more investments during his Davos tour. “At the Maharashtra pavilion in Davos, a dedicated team of officers are working round the clock to explore all investment opportunities for the state,” they said.

The list of companies with whom state government has signed the MoUs are Greenko Energy Projects Pvt Ltd (Rs 12,000 crore), Berkshire Hathway Home Services Orenda India (Rs 16,000 crore), ICP Investments/ Indus Capital (Rs 16,000 crore), Rukhi Foods (Rs 250 crore), and Nitro Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,650 crore).

According to Samant, the state government is holding discussions with other companies too. The Davos visit will be utilised to maximize the investment potential for Maharashtra, the minister said.

The Maharashtra government led by Shinde has been scouting for big investments in the state since it took the reins six months ago. The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-and BJP which came to power in June 30, 2022 has been under pressure after Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductors plant promising Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment relocated to neighbouring Gujarat. It was further upset as Tata Airbus project Rs 22,000 crore also chose Gujarat to build C-295 aircraft.

The Opposition parties have been very critical about the state government for its failure to retain Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata Airbus projects. CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have been constantly attacked by Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra’s Congress chief Nana Patole for allowing Gujarat to walk away with Maharashtra’s investment share through Vedanta-Foxconn project.

However, Fadnavis had ruled out the “baseless charges”. “Maharashtra remains the investment destination. Its industrial leadership status remains uncompromised. We will consolidate it further through new investments,” Fadnavis had maintained.