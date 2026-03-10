Rickshaw overload? Why Maharashtra has suddenly frozen new rickshaw permits

The primary reason cited by the government is the rapid increase in the number of auto rickshaws, especially in urban areas. (Credits: Unsplash)

The Maharashtra government has temporarily suspended the issuance of new auto rickshaw permits across the State, citing rising vehicle numbers, traffic congestion and complaints of irregularities in the licensing system. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision on March 9, saying a new policy and standard operating procedure will be framed before fresh licences are issued.

The matter will be placed before the State cabinet and new permits will be issued only after the policy framework is finalised.

Why has the government taken this step

The primary reason cited by the government is the rapid increase in the number of auto rickshaws, especially in urban areas.

According to the transport department, about 14 lakh auto rickshaw licences have already been issued across Maharashtra. Officials say the number of vehicles has grown faster than the capacity of urban road networks, creating challenges in traffic management.