Rickshaw overload? Why Maharashtra has suddenly frozen new rickshaw permits

The Maharashtra government has temporarily suspended the issuance of new auto rickshaw permits across the State, citing rising vehicle numbers, traffic congestion and complaints of irregularities in the licensing system. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision on March 9, saying a new policy and standard operating procedure will be framed before fresh licences are issued.
The matter will be placed before the State cabinet and new permits will be issued only after the policy framework is finalised.
The primary reason cited by the government is the rapid increase in the number of auto rickshaws, especially in urban areas.
According to the transport department, about 14 lakh auto rickshaw licences have already been issued across Maharashtra. Officials say the number of vehicles has grown faster than the capacity of urban road networks, creating challenges in traffic management.
Cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik have witnessed a sharp increase in the number of intermediate public transport vehicles over the past two decades.
Data from the transport department shows that the number of auto rickshaws in Maharashtra has grown dramatically over the past five decades.
In 1971, there were just 3,049 auto rickshaws in the State. The number rose to 29,474 by 1981 and crossed one lakh in 1991 with 1,26,049 vehicles.
The most significant increase occurred between 1991 and 2001, when the number of rickshaws more than tripled to 4,07,660. This growth coincided with rapid urban expansion, rising migration to cities and increasing demand for last mile transport.
The growth continued in the following decades. By 2011, the number had reached 6,44,037. Over the past decade the fleet expanded further, touching 11,63,017 in 2024. The numbers have continued to rise in recent years, increasing to 12,22,838 in 2025 and 12,96,433 in 2026.
Officials say this steady rise reflects the growing dependence on auto rickshaws as a flexible transport option connecting residential areas with railway stations, metro corridors and bus routes.
The minister said the surge in vehicles has widened the gap between road capacity and the number of vehicles.
In cities such as Mumbai and its suburbs, auto rickshaws serve as a key last mile transport mode. However, the large number of vehicles also contributes to congestion near railway stations, commercial areas and transport hubs.
The government said the pause in issuing new permits will allow authorities to reassess how many vehicles are required in each city and how they can be better integrated with public transport systems.
Another factor behind the decision is complaints about irregularities in the licensing system.
According to the transport minister, the government has received complaints that multiple permits were issued to members of the same family. Such practices have raised concerns about misuse of the permit system.
There have also been allegations that a few licences were issued to Bangladeshi nationals. The minister said the temporary suspension will allow the department to review the licensing process and introduce measures to ensure greater transparency.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the issue will be discussed by the State cabinet. Once the cabinet approves the new policy and operational guidelines, the issuance of permits will resume.
The policy is expected to focus on balancing commuter needs and road capacity, while also reviewing the number of permits issued in different cities, tightening eligibility norms for permit holders and strengthening verification processes to prevent misuse.
