Mumbai ATS Conducts Raids at Three Locations Over Suspected Online Extremist Propaganda

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday conducted raids at three locations across Mumbai in connection with suspected online propaganda linked to banned organisations. The searches, which continued till late evening, led to the seizure of several electronic devices that are now being examined for evidence.

According to a senior IPS officer, the raids were carried out at two locations in Govandi and one in Kurla. “Initially, four prime suspects were identified for their alleged links with banned organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, several others are also being questioned,” the officer said.

The action followed specific intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals were allegedly spreading extremist material online and were suspected to have connections with handlers based abroad. Officials said the suspects were believed to be involved in disseminating propaganda for banned organisations through digital platforms.