Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters from Kalyan

In a joint operation with Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three alleged members of Sonu Khatri gang from Ambivali area of Kalyan on Sunday evening. The three accused, who are history-sheeters, were wanted in a murder case in Punjab.

According to police, the three arrested have been identified as Shivam Singh, Gurumukh Naresh Kumar Singh and Amandeep Kumar. They had been hiding in Kalyan since June 2022.

Police said the three were in contact with absconding gangster Harvinder Singh, and were booked in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons and explosives.

During the course of investigation by the Anti Gangster Task Force into the murder of Makhan Singh, who was gunned down in Punjab in March, police came to know that the three were hiding in RSCS Colony in Ambivali, Kalyan. “We were informed that they could be in possession of foreign firearms after which we conducted a recce of the area. After confirming that they were staying in that area, a trap was laid and they were arrested,” said an officer.