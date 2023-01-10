scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters from Kalyan

According to police, the three arrested have been identified as Shivam Singh, Gurumukh Naresh Kumar Singh and Amandeep Kumar. They had been hiding in Kalyan since June 2022.

The three were hiding in Kalyan since June 2022, police said. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police arrest 3 gangsters from Kalyan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a joint operation with Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three alleged members of Sonu Khatri gang from Ambivali area of Kalyan on Sunday evening. The three accused, who are history-sheeters, were wanted in a murder case in Punjab.

According to police, the three arrested have been identified as Shivam Singh, Gurumukh Naresh Kumar Singh and Amandeep Kumar. They had been hiding in Kalyan since June 2022.

Police said the three were in contact with absconding gangster Harvinder Singh, and were booked in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons and explosives.

More from Mumbai

During the course of investigation by the Anti Gangster Task Force into the murder of Makhan Singh, who was gunned down in Punjab in March, police came to know that the three were hiding in RSCS Colony in Ambivali, Kalyan. “We were informed that they could be in possession of foreign firearms after which we conducted a recce of the area. After confirming that they were staying in that area, a trap was laid and they were arrested,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 04:22 IST
Next Story

Avighna Tower: 2 workers killed as hydraulic lift malfunctions

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close