Maharashtra: ATS files plea seeking custody of 2 terror suspects

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has filed an application in a sessions court on Friday seeking custody of two terror suspects — Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin – who are presently in judicial custody.

The ATS arrested Shaikh on September 18 and, after Momin’s role was identified he was also caught from his Mumbra home and arrested on Sunday. Both have been booked under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Initially, both were remanded in police custody. Subsequently, on Monday, on ATS’s request they were sent to judicial custody till October 4.

“We believe we have sufficient evidence to interrogate and confront them. Initially, we were just aware of their involvement in a terror activity and did not have sufficient evidence to interrogate them, due to which we did not ask for their custody,” said an investigator.

The officers said they are expecting the matter to be heard early next week. This time, they said, they will be asking for maximum custody of the two accused.