Maharashtra ATS picks up nine youths for questioning

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday picked up nine youths for questioning in connection with alleged terror-related activities.

Advertising

While four of them were picked up from Aurangabad, five were brought in from Mumbra. The youngsters are suspected to be linked to a religious organisation, said officers. Until late Tuesday, none of the nine men were placed under arrest.

An ATS spokesperson said, “Based on reliable information, nine youths have been brought for questioning from Aurangabad and Mumbra.”

Sources said that the ATS had been monitoring their activities for the last few months and is investigating if the nine youths were working in the sleeper cells of a terror organisation that has a global footprint.

“The nine youngsters were communicating through Internet-related services…,” said an officer.

The five youths, including two siblings, picked up from Mumbra are in the age group of 19 to 22 years.

Advertising

A neighbour of one of those picked up said, “His mother had to be hospitalised after he was picked up around 3 am today.” Neighbours of the siblings picked up by the ATS said, “The brothers had returned from Bangalore on Sunday after attending a friend’s wedding.”