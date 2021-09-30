Maharashtra ATS makes third arrest in ‘terror plot’

Three days after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was granted custody of two terror suspects, Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin, the agency on Thursday made a fresh arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Mohammad Irfan Rehmat Ali Shaikh (50) was arrested from his residence in Bandra.

The agency revealed that his role was identified during the interrogation of Zakir and Rizwan, following which he was brought to their office in Nagpada for inquiry and was arrested early on Thursday.

“After sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement,” said an investigator.

Shaikh is a tailor by profession.

“We have also seized Rs 49,000 in cash from his house which was meant for terror activities,” the investigator said, adding, “He had received the money from an anonymous person who we are trying to trace.”

Zakir and Rizwan were arrested on September 18 and 19, respectively, and were initially remanded in police custody for two days. On September 20, on the agency’s plea in court, the duo was sent to judicial custody.

However, on September 24, the ATS filed an application in court asking for their custody. On September 27, the duo was remanded in police custody till October 4.