Maharashtra ATS gets custody of terror suspects till October 4

Three days after the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) filed an application in the session court seeking custody of terror suspects Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin, the court on Monday granted it custody till October 4.

The investigators claimed that fresh evidence and witnesses have emerged for which their custody is necessary.

Shaikh and Momin were arrested on September 18 and 19, respectively. However, after two days in police remand, they were sent to judicial custody. “As fresh evidence and witnesses have emerged in the case, we filed a fresh application seeking their remand and we were granted custody till October 4,” said an investigator.

The two accused have been booked under stringent sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. They were arrested days after terror accused Jaan Mohamed Sheikh was apprehended by the Delhi Police special cell in connection to a terror module. However, ATS has said that it is yet to ascertain a link between the two and the terror module busted by the Delhi Police.