scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Maharashtra ATS detains CPI(Maoist) member wanted in 31 cases, including 11 murders

Karu Hulas Yadav, the so-called Regional Committee Member of the banned CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand, had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment.

maharashtra atsThe other cases against him involve assaulting the police, several murder attempts, and extortion among other crimes, ATS officials said. (Representative/ File)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Sunday detained a member of the banned Communist Party of India(Maoist), who has 31 cases against him, from Nalasopara, said ATS chief Vineet Agarwal.

As part of a covert operation, an ATS team raided a chawl at Dhanvi in Ramnagar early in the morning and detained Karu Hulas Yadav, the so-called Regional Committee Member of the CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand. He had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment.

Officials said out of the 31 cases, Yadav has 11 cases of murder against him. The other cases involve assaulting the police, several murder attempts, and extortion among other crimes, they added.

Yadav, 44, is a resident of Dodga village under the Katkamsandi tehsil of the Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. Active in the CPI (Maoist) since 2004, Yadav carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof
More from Mumbai

A senior ATS official said they will hand over Yadav to the Jharkhand police who are on their way to Mumbai.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:36:30 pm
Next Story

What’s On Chandigarh: Art exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi showcases works of 56 artists

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement