scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Maharashtra: ATS custody of 5 linked to PFI now until Oct 8

The agency’s prosecutor told the court that the social media accounts of the accused and information extracted from their phones have to be analysed and they have to be confronted with it.

Special Judge A M Patil extended the custody of the accused by five days. (Representational/File)

A SPECIAL court on Monday sent five men, arrested for alleged links with the now banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), to further custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till October 8.

The five were arrested on September 22. The ATS on Monday sought their custody for eight more days. The agency’s prosecutor told the court that the social media accounts of the accused and information extracted from their phones have to be analysed and they have to be confronted with it. The lawyers for the accused submitted that there were no new grounds submitted by the ATS in seeking another extension of their custody.

The five arrested are Mazhar Mansoor Khan, Shaikh Sadik Isak Qureshi, Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Ibrahim Khan, Momin Mohiuddin Gulam Hasan and Aasif Aminul Hussain Khan. Qureshi is a lawyer. The ATS claimed that it was probing legal awareness workshops held by him in many cities across the country. It was alleged that the probe was to find whether the workshops were a front for unlawful activities. Qureshi’s lawyer submitted that it was not a crime to conduct legal workshops as a lawyer. It was also alleged that officials had found some proof of transactions between Khan and Qureshi dating back to 2013. The defence lawyers submitted that this was for a medical treatment and was returned. The defence lawyers also told the court that the ATS had not given new grounds for custody.

More from Mumbai

Special Judge A M Patil extended the custody of the accused by five days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 02:53:37 am
Next Story

Teacher approaches court against letting day teachers work in night schools

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement