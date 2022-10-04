Maharashtra: ATS custody of 5 linked to PFI now until Oct 8

A SPECIAL court on Monday sent five men, arrested for alleged links with the now banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), to further custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till October 8.

The five were arrested on September 22. The ATS on Monday sought their custody for eight more days. The agency’s prosecutor told the court that the social media accounts of the accused and information extracted from their phones have to be analysed and they have to be confronted with it. The lawyers for the accused submitted that there were no new grounds submitted by the ATS in seeking another extension of their custody.

The five arrested are Mazhar Mansoor Khan, Shaikh Sadik Isak Qureshi, Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Ibrahim Khan, Momin Mohiuddin Gulam Hasan and Aasif Aminul Hussain Khan. Qureshi is a lawyer. The ATS claimed that it was probing legal awareness workshops held by him in many cities across the country. It was alleged that the probe was to find whether the workshops were a front for unlawful activities. Qureshi’s lawyer submitted that it was not a crime to conduct legal workshops as a lawyer. It was also alleged that officials had found some proof of transactions between Khan and Qureshi dating back to 2013. The defence lawyers submitted that this was for a medical treatment and was returned. The defence lawyers also told the court that the ATS had not given new grounds for custody.

Special Judge A M Patil extended the custody of the accused by five days.