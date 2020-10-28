Maharashtra: Athawale, Tatkare test positive for Covid, in hospital

In the last few months, over a dozen politicians and ministers from Maharashtra have tested positive, including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and NCP MP from Raigad, Sunil Tatkare, announced on Tuesday that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Both have been admitted to hospitals in Mumbai.

Athawale (60), a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Minister of State for Social Justice, is diabetic. He had attended an event in Mumbai on Monday to induct actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).

Tatkare (65), took to social media to announce that he had tested positive. He said that his health was fine but he had gotten himself admitted to a hospital as a precaution.

Named by NCP as a star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly polls, Tatkare is a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

In the last few months, over a dozen politicians and ministers from Maharashtra have tested positive, including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. The ministers who have tested positive included Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Varsha Gaikwad, Eknath Shinde, Nitin Raut, Hasan Mushrif, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Aslam Shaikh, Bacchu Kadu, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam.

