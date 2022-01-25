Maharashtra: At meeting with MSCBC, state hands over data for interim report

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Monday handed over the data related to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community to the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) and requested it to give an interim report at the earliest, citing the apex court’s hearing.

Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to submit data on OBCs to the MSCBC to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies. It had also directed the MSCBC to submit the interim report to the authorities concerned within two weeks of receiving information from the state government.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the meeting attended by senior ministers, bureaucrats and MSCBC chairman and members. Sources said the government handed over 5-6 different data reports of Centre and state to the MSCBC during the meeting. A presentation was also given on the data reports, said sources. “The government has requested the commission to give an interim report soon so that it can prepare and file the affidavit for February 8 hearing in SC,” said a government official.

The MSCBC has scheduled a meeting on January 28 to discuss the data reports given by the state. An official also added that the government has taken decision on other issues pertaining to MSCBC.