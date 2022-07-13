Maharashtra: At least six dead, 95 evacuated in last 24 hours

AT LEAST SIX persons died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Most of the evacuations were done in Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts.

Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.

In Nagpur, an SUV got washed away in a stream at Pandharkhedi. District Collector Vimla Iyengar said six persons were travelling in the vehicle, of which bodies of only three – two males and a female – have been recovered yet. She said the incident occurred on Nanda Chatrapur road. The search operation, which was called off late in the evening, will resume on Wednesday.

In Nashik district, three people were reported missing in the Peth Surgana area. Nashik District Collector D Gangatharan said search was on for them. In Nashik city, Godavari river is flowing close to the danger level.

The downpour is likely to continue in these districts as the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning until Thursday. A red alert indicating extremely heavy rain till Thursday has been issued for Nashik (ghat areas), Pune, Palghar, and Raigad.

An SDRF report said that 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of its own were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state.

Incessant showers affected ten villages in Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, and Mumbai suburban regions. Since June 1, 249 villages across 27 districts in the state have been affected by rain. As many as 84 people and 180 animals have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since June 1.

Gadchiroli District Collector on Tuesday requested Irrigation department Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani to ask Telangana to reduce discharge from SIP barrage which may have led to flooding in the district.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The IMD has given a red alert for Wednesday and Thursday. We had 225 mm of rain in Lonavala and 235 mm in Mahabaleshwar. We have issued advisory to tourists and we have regulated their movement. There is no landslide or flooding in the Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Kolhapur districts. But we are releasing additional water from Khadakvasla in Pune.”

Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway is also affected as the landslide-prone Parshuram ghat has been shut. As a precautionary measure, an NDRF team has been stationed in Palghar district. While three rivers are still flowing under the danger mark, the district is likely to continue to receive heavy rainfall. In Ratnagiri district, rainfall has completely damaged six houses and partially damaged 126 others.

Following the release of water from the Gangapur dam, there has been a rise in the water level of the Godavari (Nashik district) since Monday which has left temples submerged in the water.