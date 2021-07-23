Maharashtra: At least 36 killed in two landslides

In another landslide, four people died in in Poladpur, which is also a landslide prone area. (Representational photo)

Amidst incessant rainfall across coastal and inland Maharashtra, at least 36 people were killed in two separate incidents of landslides in the state. As many as 32 died following a landslide in Taliye village in Mahad Taluka, Raigad on Thursday. Around 35 houses were buried under debris and several people are still feared to be missing or trapped under it.

In another landslide, four people died in in Poladpur, which is also a landslide prone area.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Navy and local administration were rushed to the site on Thursday evening. However, rescue efforts were impeded by heavy showers, water logging and connectivity issues. Due to this local authorities have not been able to ascertain the exact details of casualties.

“32 bodies have been recovered from the debris and the rescue operation is still on,” said Nidhi Chowdhury, Raigad district collector.

According to the district administration, there are around 110 villages in the district which are landslide prone and out of these 20 are particularly at risk.