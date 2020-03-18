Maharashtra: Asymptomatic patients given a dosage of traditional medicines

While AYUSH personnel in the state made a case for their use even in such cases, the remaining wings of the health department argued against it. (Representational Image) While AYUSH personnel in the state made a case for their use even in such cases, the remaining wings of the health department argued against it. (Representational Image)

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread, the Maharashtra government Tuesday decided to offer traditional medicines to patients who are asymptomatic while infected with the disease.

On March 6, the Union Ministry of AYUSH had come out with an advisory for states and Union Territories, suggesting prophylactic interventions for improving the immunity and respiratory systems of a patient. But just as the ministry claimed that the recommendations made was based on evidence, state public health authorities Tuesday decided against using it for patients who may have mild or severe symptoms. While AYUSH personnel in the state made a case for their use even in such cases, the remaining wings of the health department argued against it.

“The AYUSH medicines recommended by the ministry are for boosting immunity and improving respiratory symptoms. They will be given to patients who are asymptomatic if they consent to it,” said a senior health official. These would be offered to senior citizens among such patients who have a past history of diabetes, hypertension and other immunity threatening illnesses, sources said. Across the globe, senior citizens have been found to be the most vulnerable to the disease.

On March 6, Rajesh Kumar Kotecha, secretary (AYUSH), while issuing an advisory to all states and Union Territories, said, “Even though there is no panic response warranted, it is worthwhile to associate with other stakeholders in eliciting an AYUSH-based public health response, considering the strength and evidences of these systems. The advisory may the communicated/implemented through AYUSH personnel and facilities as per the prevailing system in your states and UTs.”

