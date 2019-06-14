Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors to hold strike today, gets IMA’s support

THE Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called for a day-long strike across all government hospitals on Friday to protest against the assault on doctors in West Bengal. Extending its support, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also issued a circular to all its members to wear black badges and hold protest marches across India on Friday.

The latest protests follows attack on Dr Paribaha Mukherjee, who was brutally assaulted by a deceased patient’s relatives in NRS Medical College in Kolkata. “The national law against violence on hospitals has to be brought in urgently. The law should provide a minimum of seven years of imprisonment for hospital violence,” a statement from IMA read. On Friday, resident doctors across all medical colleges will refrain from attending out patient department or routine surgeries, but will remain available for emergency patients from 8 am until 5 pm.