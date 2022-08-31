scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker plans training centre for young MLAs, bureaucrats

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar (Image: Facebook @rahulnarwekarbjp)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar is planning to set up a training centre at the Nagpur legislative house for young legislators, bureaucrats, and civil society members to develop the next generation of decision makers.

“The Nagpur legislative building is used only during the winter session. I have discussed it with the Deputy Chief Minister and I am planning to have a full-fledged centre to impart special training on constitutional provision, political science, and public governance issues,” said Narvekar. He was speaking at the Town Hall organised by The Indian Express on Monday.

Narvekar said the centre will train new legislators as well as people from civil society and people who aspire to take politics or bureaucracy as a profession.

“We will also have lectures from senior bureaucrats, senior ministers to the public at large. This centre will develop the next generation of decision makers, be it a bureaucrat, a politician, or a judicial officer,” he said.

Explaining his plans to make a paperless legislative Assembly, Narvekar said all the available data will be digitised. “We want to ensure that all data is compiled in such a manner that when you click on the name of a member, you get the details of all their work ever since they became a member of either House… data on all the Bills that were debated, all the proposals the members put forth, motions they moved, and speeches they made inside the House,” said Narvekar.

The Speaker said the aim to make the legislature paperless will be achieved in 18 months. “We have started work on it. We are working with some companies to digitise records. It isn’t an easy task, but I am sure that it will be achieved within a set time frame,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:10:26 am
188 control rooms, 10k civic employees on alert: BMC

