Maharashtra Assembly orders SIT in Lohagad fort fiancee murder case

Siya Goyal was engaged to Ketan (left), she and her boyfriend Chetan had been arrested. (File Photo)

Maharashtra assembly on Thursday directed to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a 25-year-old belonging to a prominent real-estate family, who was earlier suspected to have fallen to his death at the Lohagad Fort near Pune while taking a photograph, but was later found to have been killed by his 20-year-old fiancee and her friend. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Shelke had raised a point of information in the Legislative assembly about the issue.

Five days after Ketan Agarwal’s death, the Pune Rural Police Tuesday arrested Siya Praveen Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, on the charge of killing Agarwal by pushing him off the cliff. The two had confessed to killing Agarwal, police said, and are probing if it was their fourth attempt to kill the 25-year-old.