Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut face privilege motions in both Maha Houses

Breach of privilege motions have been moved by Shiv Sena and Congress legislators against TV anchor Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut.

Ruckus prevailed on the second day of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Tuesday, after the Shiv Sena moved a breach of privilege motion against Republic TV’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. A privilege motion was also moved against film actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Moving the privilege motion against Goswami in the Assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik accused him of violating the ‘freedom of expression’ and making uncharitable remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab, also from the Shiv Sena, supported the motion amid sloganeering from the BJP in opposition to the motion.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the presiding authority, ruled that “action as per legislative rules” be taken on the Sarnaik’s proposal. The House had to be adjourned for ten minutes amid din over the issue. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal supported the motion, demanding a discussion in the House.

The House was adjourned three times during the day amid sloganeering by the BJP.

A similar motion was moved by Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande in the Legislative Council against Goswami, while Congress’ Ashok Jagtap moved a privilege motion against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for ‘defaming Mumbai’.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman, accepted both the motions, saying, “I have accepted the breach of privilege of motion. In the absence of a committee for it, I am going to decide on it (on the motion).”

Ranaut had compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying she felt “unsafe in the city”. Following this, she got into a verbal spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Ranaut had been in news for her controversial statements on the Mumbai Police’s handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She was also accorded Y+ security by the Centre on Monday after she claimed threat to life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd