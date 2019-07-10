Maharashtra Assembly polls: ‘Things will happen as decided between Shah & us… state to get Sena CM’

Maintaining that it has been decided between BJP national president Amit Shah and the Shiv Sena, the party on Tuesday said that the Assembly polls later this year will see a chief minister being appointed from the Sena.

While claiming that this would be made public at the appropriate time, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that no question remains unanswered in politics and all the questions are answered when the time comes.

Many had first questions about the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, later about equal seat-sharing arrangement and now about the CM, the editorial said. “The question of chief minister is there but it is not so complicated. BJP leaders are telling their workers that there will be a BJP CM. Don’t worry. We are also telling our activists that the next CM is from Shiv Sena. It is not wrong to tell this to our party workers,” it added.

Stating that Maharashtra will get a Shiv Sena chief minister, the party said it is not a complicated puzzle to solve. “Things will happen as decided between BJP chief Amit Shah and us. The answer of the already solved puzzle will be out at appropriate time. Till then, Sena and BJP leaders, without disturbing the alliance, would keep saying that CM will be from our party. There can be no other victory formula for the alliance than this,” the editorial said.

Referring to the state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve’s recently saying “who said BJP would not have a CM”, the party said, “Danve is hundred per cent right. Had there been a Shiv Sena leader in place of Danve, he would have given the same answer.