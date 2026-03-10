Maharashtra Assembly passes Stamp (Amendment) Bill to speed up disposal of pending cases

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra Assembly Monday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at speeding up the disposal of long-pending stamp duty cases and improving administrative efficiency.
The Bill was approved after a detailed clause-by-clause discussion in the Assembly.
The amendment to Section 52(A) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act decentralises financial powers within the department, enabling officials at lower levels to adjudicate higher-value cases.
“Under the existing provisions, a large number of cases remain pending with the Inspector General of Registration solely due to restrictive financial thresholds. This compels ordinary citizens to undertake repeated journeys to Mumbai and endure prolonged inconvenience and mental strain from endless adjournments,” Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.
“With the enhanced powers now delegated, district collectors and deputy inspectors general will be able to adjudicate matters involving much larger amounts at the local level itself. The reform will promote greater transparency, substantially reduce delays, and help clear the accumulated backlog in a time-bound manner,” said Bawankule.
The amendment is expected to speed up property-related transactions by enabling quicker resolution of stamp duty and technical issues closer to where transactions occur.
Alongside Bill No. 9 of 2026 (Maharashtra Stamp Amendment), the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (Bill No. 2) was also introduced in the Assembly.
According to Banwakule, the legislation will strengthen the functioning of the Revenue and Stamp Duty Department. and provide relief to citizens, property buyers, and sellers across the state.
Revised financial limits under the amendment:
• District Collector (Stamp): Up to Rs 20 lakh
• Deputy Inspector General of Registration (excluding Mumbai): Up to Rs 50 lakh
• Additional Stamp Controller (Mumbai): Up to Rs 1 crore
• Chief Controlling Revenue Authority: Up to Rs 1 crore
