Maharashtra Assembly passes Stamp (Amendment) Bill to speed up disposal of pending cases

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar during the Budget session of state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, March 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra Assembly Monday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at speeding up the disposal of long-pending stamp duty cases and improving administrative efficiency.

The Bill was approved after a detailed clause-by-clause discussion in the Assembly.

The amendment to Section 52(A) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act decentralises financial powers within the department, enabling officials at lower levels to adjudicate higher-value cases.

“Under the existing provisions, a large number of cases remain pending with the Inspector General of Registration solely due to restrictive financial thresholds. This compels ordinary citizens to undertake repeated journeys to Mumbai and endure prolonged inconvenience and mental strain from endless adjournments,” Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.