Maharashtra: Assembly passes Bill approving death penalty for rape

Maharashtra on Thursday became the second state in India after Andhra Pradesh to approve death penalty for heinous offences of rapes and gangrapes, with the Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passing the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill.

The Bill, which aims to curb crime against women and children, provides stricter punishment including death penalty in rape cases.

In December 2019, the Maharashtra government announced it would bring a law on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act with a provision of death penalty for rape. In December 2020 a draft Bill making changes to existing laws on violence against women and children was presented by the government. It had provisions for enhancing punishment including death penalty for rape and fine on perpetrators of violence, faster investigation and quicker disposal of cases.

The Bill was finally tabled and passed by the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill provides for death penalty or life imprisonment for cases of heinous offences of rape, gang-rape and rape and gang-rape on women under 16 years of age, punishment to men, women and transgenders in cases of insulting the modesty of a woman and intimidating a woman by any mode of communication, and completing the investigation in 30 days.

Other provisions include punishment such as imprisonment up to three months and a fine of Rs 25 lakh or both against the social media platform, internet or mobile telephony data providers for failure to share data for police investigation.

In case of filing false cases or providing false information to any person, it provides for punishment such as imprisonment of not less than three years and up to three years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

In acid attack cases, the punishment is imprisonment of at least 15 years that may extend to the remainder of a convict’s natural life, and a fine to be paid to the victim. Also, the expenditure of plastic surgery and face reconstruction operations for the victim will be taken care of from the monetary fine to be charged on the accused.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, who tabled the Bill, said the government does not believe it is foolproof. “We always believe there is scope for improvement. If need be, there will be amendments in future,” he said.

The Bill will now be tabled before the Legislative Council. After it is passed, it will be sent to the Governor and President for their assent.

Walse Patil sought cooperation from the Opposition in getting the President’s assent for the Bill. “The President has not given his assent for the Disha Act. So, I request (Opposition leader) Devendra ji (Fadnavis) that we need to make attempts to get the President’s assent so that it can be implemented,” he added.

Another Bill, the Maharashtra Exclusive Special Court (For Certain Offences against Women and Children under Shakti Law) will be referred to the joint select committee of the state legislature. “The committee will hold consultations to suggest amendments and we will complete it by the end of the next session of the legislature,” added the minister.

This Bill will have provisions for dedicated courts, special public prosecutors and special police teams, which will have at least one woman officer, and will seek to establish institutions to provide services, including medical or psychiatric support and care, psychiatric counselling to victims, and facilitating legal and financial aid and rehabilitation.