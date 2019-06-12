BJP has agreed to share CM post for equal tenure: Shiv Sena

Taking exception to state BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s remark that Maharashtra would get a BJP chief minister after the upcoming Assembly election, Shiv Sena leaders on Tuesday said the BJP had agreed to share the CM post with the Sena for two-and-a-half years each.

Sena functionaries said there was no change in what had been announced at the time of forging their alliance with the BJP in February, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Statements about having a BJP chief minister should be ignored, said a leader.

Mungantiwar had on Monday mentioned how BJP president Amit Shah asked party workers to work hard and ensure the victory of the alliance. “It is to ensure victory on 220 Assembly seats and to ensure that there will be a BJP CM,” the state forest minister had said. On Tuesday, the Sena’s youth wing secretary Varun Sardesai responded saying some BJP leaders were making statements for personal gains.

“Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP president Amit Shah have decided that Maharashtra Chief Minister post will be two and half years each with both parties. People who weren’t present for negotiation should not spoil the alliance for the personal gains,” he said.

Mungantiwar clarified on Tuesday that the CM post was not important, and that seat sharing and other matters would be sorted out through discussions between two parties. Another Sena leader said it was decided that the power and responsibilities would be shared equally irrespective of seats contested and seats won in the polls.

“We have always focused more on the state than the Centre. So, a Sena chief minister is crucial for us,” said the leader. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said, “I have not seen the tweet…As regards the CM’s post, the three leaders (Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis) have taken a decision which is in the interest of the alliance,” he said.