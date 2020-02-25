Maharashtra: Assembly, Council adjourned amid uproar

When the Assembly session started, Fadnavis spoke about the government’s failure in crop loan waiver and atrocities against women.

“The government has failed to keep its promise to farmers. The state is witnessing unprecedented crime against women,” he said. (File photo) When the Assembly session started, Fadnavis spoke about the government’s failure in crop loan waiver and atrocities against women.“The government has failed to keep its promise to farmers. The state is witnessing unprecedented crime against women,” he said. (File photo)

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council were adjourned on Monday amid uproar and demand from the opposition for a discussion on farmers’ plight and rising crimes against women.

On the first day of the Budget Session, the Opposition staged a demonstration at Vidhan Bhavan steps before business commenced. Former chief minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis led the protests.

When the Assembly session started, Fadnavis spoke about the government’s failure in crop loan waiver and atrocities against women.

“The government has failed to keep its promise to farmers. The state is witnessing unprecedented crime against women,” he said.

The Speaker in the Assembly Nana Patole, amid chaos, adjourned the House after completing the listed agenda.

In the Council, Opposition leader Pravin Darekar rose to highlight the government’s apathy to farmers. The chairman of the Council Ramraje Nimbalkar adjourned the House.

However, he announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the leader of the Council. In the Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is leader of the House.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.