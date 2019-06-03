Maharashtra: Assaulted Sena activist threatens self-immolation

A Shiv Sena activist in Aurangabad’s Gangapur taluka, who was assaulted by four-five men soon after counting of votes on May 23, has threatened to immolate himself if his assailants are not arrested. Ganesh Raut, who has suffered a fractured rib and injuries to his head and arm after he was assaulted with an iron pipe, has identified the assailants as political rivals in his village.

“The police are claiming it to be a personal dispute but the assailants, including a cousin of mine, have no other dispute with me. They belong to rival political parties and began to threaten me when I posted data of votes polled by Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire from our village Dahegaon Bangla on a WhatsApp group,” Raut, admitted at a private hospital in Aurangabad, said.

A phone video of the incident shows Raut being assaulted by a group of men until he collapses. According to Raut, the men include activists of rival parties who took objection to his message on a WhatsApp group saying Khaire had received an overwhelming majority of votes from Dahegaon Bangla. Raut was a polling agent for the Sena candidate. Khaire, a four-term MP, lost the election.

An officer at the Waluj police station said the accused has filed a counter-complaint of assault and investigations are under way. Raut has now written to the Aurangabad police commissioner saying he would immolate himself on Monday if the investigation is not expedited.