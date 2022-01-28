Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan again tests positive for Covid

PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Chavan was attending a meeting of the state Cabinet when his test report arrived. Sources said he had also attended a meeting of senior Congress leaders in the morning.

A close aide of Chavan said, “Chavan saheb had a slight cold since last four days and attended many functions in his hometown of Nanded. He returned to Mumbai on Thursday. He was to leave for Goa on election campaign in the night. While his rapid antigen test report was negative, the RT-PCR test was positive. He was informed about this when he was in the Cabinet meeting and he left immediately. He is now quarantined at home.”

This is the second time that Chavan has tested positive. In May 2020, he had tested positive and was brought by ambulance from Nanded for admission to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.