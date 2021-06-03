Maharashtra: Ashish Shelar meets farmer beaten up by police, attacks govt

BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday attacked the state government following an incident on Tuesday when a farmer, out to buy seeds, was allegedly beaten up by policemen for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms in Beed.

“The state cannot overlook such serious incidents. The apathy against farmers is surprising. It should take action against those responsible for such an act,” the MLA said as he visited the house of Motiram Chalak in Gevrai tehsil of Beed.

Chalak said he had stepped out of house to buy fertilisers and seeds from an agriculture centre when the police thrashed him with lathis.

A senior secretary in the home department said, “Nobody can violate the norms. If police has done anything wrong necessary action will be taken.”