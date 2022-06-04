Maharashtra: As Covid-19 cases rise, health department asks collectors to boost testing, surveillance

Expecting a further rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state health department has written a letter to the district collectors to boost up testing, genome sequencing and surveillance. The letter sent on Friday further instructed that masking in closed places “is a must”.

In the last one month, active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have surged six-fold. Taking note of it, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas stated in the letter that the daily cases have crossed 1,000 for the first time after three months on June 1. Currently, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases but with the positivity rate increasing in other districts, we can expect an increase in cases in other districts as well, the letter reads.

So, advising steps to contain the spread of the virus, he wrote, “Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must.”

As The Indian Express reported earlier, in a meeting held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, the Covid-19 taskforce had advised making masking compulsory in closed places. However, later Dr Vyas clarified that it is an advisory, no government resolution has been issued. Masking in closed places hasn’t been made mandatory.

He also emphasised on improving the vaccination in the state as vaccines are effective in reducing hospitalisations and potential deaths significantly. “In view of this, communities where vaccine hesitancy is high, should be prioritised for awareness campaigns, specifically using interpersonal communication methods. Precaution dose should be promoted and expedited,” reads the letter.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the state aims at increasing daily testing. All districts have been instructed to ensure that the proportion of RT-PCR tests conducted out of total tests should be more than at least 60%.

Currently, the proportion of patients requiring oxygen therapy is hovering around 1.5% of the total active cases and hospital admissions are around 3% of active cases. But, there is a possibility that the hospital admission may increase further with the rise in cases. Presuming that the active cases will reach the number as in the third wave (January and February 2022) and about 5% of these active cases will require admission in hospitals, Dr Vyas advised to keep beds and medicines ready in the next 10 days.

“While admissions may still remain lower than the previous waves, please take stock of hospital infrastructure and review all Covid facilities to ensure their smooth functioning. Ensure that all designated Covid facilities in your area are visited within a week’s time and issues pertaining to any facility are resolved on priority,” reads the letter.