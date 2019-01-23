Maharashtra: Artistes to organise event ‘to welcome’ Nayantara Sahgal

On January 29, a collective of renowned artistes from Maharashtra is organising a programme “to welcome” author Nayantara Sahgal. The event, scheduled to be held at Shivaji Mandir, Dadar, is in response to the revoking of her invitation to inaugurate the 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Titled ‘Let us unite’, the programme will be attended by artistes including T M Krishna, Pushpa Bhave, Ganesh Devy and Sunil Shanbag, among others.

In a press note, issued by the collective, which includes Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale and Atul Pethe, the organisers have said the revoking of Sahgal’s invitation comes across as an “insult” to the writer. “The incident was denounced at many levels and in various ways. In the literary meet itself, the cancellation of the invite was denounced. Many boycotted the meet as a way of protest…,” the note stated. “We want to apologise to Nayantara Sahgal and we want to welcome her in Marathi society,” it added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gokhale said the event can be viewed as a means of protest against the decision taken by the organisers of the Sahitya Sammelan.

However, Devy, who will be in attendance at the January 29 event, said it should be viewed as a “statement” being made by artistes from Maharashtra. “Nayantara Sahgal was invited to Maharashtra and then the invitation was withdrawn. If we call her again and have people attend the event and listen to her, it will be a clear expression of rejection of the view that the Sahitya Sammelan organisers held. It will be a statement defending the freedom of expression,” Devy said.

The programme, the note said, is not being organised by any party, organisation or political persons. Also, it will neither have a chief guest nor a formal inauguration. Explaining the decision, Gokhale said the collective wants to show that such formalities are not required for a gathering of creative people. “This is a spontaneous gathering of lovers of art. We want to show to the world that things can be done differently,” said Gokhale.

However, she said the collective does not wish to share the itinerary of the evening. “Nayantara Sahgal will be there as will be other renowned artistes. Let the evening be a surprise for the guests,” she said.