Maharashtra: Arrest Usmani for hurting Hindus, State BJP to UP government

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to arrest student activist Sharjeel Usmani for making “derogatory” remarks against Hindus.

In a letter to Adityanath, Patil said: “Usmani is a resident of Azamgad district taluka Sidhari in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government should file an FIR against him for hurting the sentiments of Hindus across India. He should be arrested.”

Expressing disappointment with the Maharashtra government, he said: “Usmani made derogatory remarks against Hindus at the Elgaar Parishad on January 30 in Pune. Even after five days, the state government has not initiated any probe. They have not filed an FIR. It is a sad state of affairs. We don’t expect the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to take any action. Therefore, we request the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate the process of arresting Usmani.”

The state BJP chief added: “By calling the entire Hindu community rotten, Usmani has crossed all limits. His speech was to foment hatred against Hindus. He cannot go unpunished.”

On Tuesday, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had written to Thackeray, demanding action against the Aligarh Muslim University student leader. Describing Usmani’s statements “highly objectionable”, Fadnavis said: “Usmani’s remark amount to creating communal disharmony and hatred against Hindus.”