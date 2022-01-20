Maharashtra approves offline operations of schools for all classes

Schools across Maharashtra were asked to remain closed for offline operation until February 15, as per the Covid restrictions issued on January 8.

In a major development, the Maharashtra government approved offline operations of schools for all classes from Monday. The local administrations will take final decisions based on Covid conditions in the region. The state school education department had sent this proposal to the Chief Minister Office on Wednesday which has been approved.

While all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) remain same from the last time when the schools had resumed offline classes; the new order includes even pre-primary sections which until now were out of the picture, in school reopening decisions. The schools Education minister on Wednesday had sent the proposal to resume offline classes for schools from Monday after receiving multiple recommendations in this regard from educationists as well as parents’ associations. Including pre-primary sections in the decision has been a pressing demand by a set of parents who have been highlighting the hindrance in growth of toddlers by staying away from schools for so long.

“The focus will be to begin offline operations of schools in areas where there are no or less Covid in infection cases. While the final decision will be taken by respective local administrations; parents’ consent will be important,” shared an officer from the school education ministry.

Schools across Maharashtra were asked to remain closed for offline operation until February 15, as per the Covid restrictions issued on January 8. However the demand to resume offline schools started gaining momentum after Covid cases started to reduce.