Maharashtra approves new police commissionerate for Mira Road-Virar belt

The Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for a new police commissionerate for Mira Road-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar. Currently, Mira-Bhayandar stretch falls under the jurisdiction of Thane (rural) district police and Vasai-Virar falls under Palghar district police.

A proposal for setting up a new police commissionerate for the areas had been tabled three years ago, but had been put on back-burner since. In the recently concluded Monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured a group of legislators from the areas that the commissionerate will be functional before the upcoming state elections, slated to be held later this year.

On July 10, The Indian Express had reported that the new commissionerate for Mira Road-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar areas would be set up soon.

Citizens have been pressing for a new commissionerate with an increased spate of criminal activity due to rapid urbanisation in the areas. The 2011 Census has pegged the population of the areas at 20.46 lakh. Officials believe the number has now increased to over 44.67 lakh. Currently, a district police, headed by a Superintendent of Police, is used for policing in areas where the population and rate of crime is relatively less.

The MBVV (Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar) commissionerate will be headed by an Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer. On Tuesday, the government sanctioned 4,708 posts for the new commissionerate. A total of 1,006 posts from Thane (rural), 1,165 from Palghar and 317 posts from other areas will be transferred to the new set up.

The state will also create an additional 2,200 posts for the region. A total budget of around Rs 174 crore also been allocated to the new commissionerate. The new commissionerate will have 13 police stations.