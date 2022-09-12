scorecardresearch
Maharashtra approves comprehensive policy for rehabilitation of disaster-affected villages

According to officials, when there is a natural calamity like flood or landslide, the compensation for the damage is provided by the state government as per policy.

The affected villages will be shifted to new places and civil facilities will be provided to them, the official said. (Representational/File)

THE MAHARASHTRA cabinet Monday approved a comprehensive policy for the rehabilitation of villages affected by natural calamities like floods caused by heavy rainfall.

According to officials, when there is a natural calamity like flood or landslide, the compensation for the damage is provided by the state government as per policy. The official said it has been over 15 years since the same policy of the government for the rehabilitation of flood victims is being followed.

But after considering the present economic and social condition and policies of the government, a decision of formulating a comprehensive policy for resettlement and relocation of the villages and wadis affected by floods and natural calamities has been taken.

“A decision was also taken to set up a fresh criteria for rehabilitation of eligible beneficiaries of affected rural area and how to provide civic facilities to the affected villages or Wadis,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on Monday also decided to prepare a rating method to evaluate the work of contractual staffers at the time of recruitment in the public health department.

According to officials, for the last two-and-a-half years, many people provided services on contractual basis in the health sector in the state during the Covid period. This also includes health professionals like medical assistants, Asha, anganwadi workers and other medical staff.

The official said, “These employees also sacrificed their lives during the Covid period. Chief Minister Shinde has directed the Chief Secretary to evaluate the performance of such health workers who have worked on contractual basis and give them rating during the recruitment of staffers in public health.”

