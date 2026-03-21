More than a decade later, rules yet to be framed for Maharashtra’s anti-superstition Act

The Act is meant to protect common people from conmen who exploit their fear and ignorance through claims of magical powers.

Twelve years after the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 — better known as the anti-superstition Act — was passed, the state government is yet to frame its rules.

Following the arrest of self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmula Samiti (MANS), whose founder late Dr Narendra Dabholkar played a key role in bringing up the Bill, has reiterated its demand to frame the rules.

“The Bill was passed in December 2013. Ever since the Act came into effect, we have been demanding that rules should be framed. We took this up with successive governments but the demand is yet to be fulfilled,” said Mukta Dabholkar, a senior activist of MANS and daughter of Dr Dabholkar.