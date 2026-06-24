Why Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force officers will get pay boost, promotion

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that in the past, officers who were "dumped somewhere" were assigned to narcotics units. (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that officers assigned to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which is dedicated to combating drug-related issues, will soon get a higher pay as compared to their counterparts in other units or a one-step promotion, along with the option for a preferred posting after a three-year tenure.

Responding to concerns about the growing drug menace in the state, CM Fadnavis stated in the Assembly that these incentives are typically reserved for sensitive units operating in areas affected by Naxalism, such as Gadhchiroli, or for the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to make those positions more attractive and to recruit qualified officers. “Unfortunately, in the past, officers who were dumped somewhere were assigned to narcotics units. However, to successfully tackle narcotics, we need our finest officers engaged in this effort,” the chief minister said.