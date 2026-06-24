Why Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force officers will get pay boost, promotion
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated in the Assembly that these incentives, typically reserved for sensitive units operating in Naxal-infested areas, are aimed at attracting the best officers to the ANTF.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that officers assigned to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which is dedicated to combating drug-related issues, will soon get a higher pay as compared to their counterparts in other units or a one-step promotion, along with the option for a preferred posting after a three-year tenure.
Responding to concerns about the growing drug menace in the state, CM Fadnavis stated in the Assembly that these incentives are typically reserved for sensitive units operating in areas affected by Naxalism, such as Gadhchiroli, or for the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to make those positions more attractive and to recruit qualified officers. “Unfortunately, in the past, officers who were dumped somewhere were assigned to narcotics units. However, to successfully tackle narcotics, we need our finest officers engaged in this effort,” the chief minister said.
He further added, “To draw the best officers to the ANTF, we are developing a policy similar to the incentives offered to officers in Gadchiroli, which may include a special pay component or a one-step promotion policy, akin to that of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. For instance, if you are an additional Superintendent of Police (SP), you will be promoted to Superintendent if you join the ACB. This means that to attract skilled officers, either a special pay component or a one-step promotion will be implemented.”
Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, indicated that another highlight of the policy is that officers who complete three years of service with the ANTF will have the opportunity to choose their next posting anywhere in the state.
ANTF: 7 units statewide with 369 officers
Fadnavis added that previously, ANTF units were small and typically consisted of officers from various local police stations across districts. Currently, the ANTF comprises seven units statewide with 369 officers.
Fadnavis also announced plans to decentralise the units, ensuring that specialized ANTF personnel will be present at every police station. Additionally, the CM will conduct daily briefings for 20 minutes with the ANTF to review their activities and progress.
The state government established the ANTF, a specialised agency aimed at addressing narcotics issues throughout Maharashtra, in August 2023. The task force, headed by an officer of the rank of Special Inspector General, is responsible for investigating complex narcotics offences across the state, raising awareness, facilitating rehabilitation for addicts, preventing the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs, and coordinating with the central government.
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In December 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed states to establish dedicated ANTFs under the supervision of the Directors General of Police (DGPs) to effectively combat the drug crisis and work towards achieving a ‘drug-free India.’
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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