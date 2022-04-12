Maharashtra announces summer vacation plan for schools

The School Education Department on Monday ended the confusion over summer vacation for schools. Its Government Resolution said summer vacation for all schools in the state will be from May 2 to June 12.

Schools will start their new academic year on June 13, except Vidarbha where it will start on June 27, considering the higher temperatures there.

The GR mentions that district level education officers can reduce summer or Diwali vacation if there is demand to increase Christmas or Ganapati festival holidays, locally. But total holidays in an academic year should not exceed 76 days.