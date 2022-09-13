Maharashtra announces ‘Seva’ fortnight, from Modi birthday to Gandhi Jayanti

MAHARASHTRA Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday the state government’s decision to celebrate as “Seva” fortnight the period from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not celebrate his birthday, September 17. He always tells us to serve the people. The fortnight starting from this date till October 2 is a fortnight which represents ‘Rashtra Neta’ (Leader of the Nation) to ‘Rashtra Pita’ (Father of the Nation). We will offer services to the people during this (period). All pending applications will be cleared during this (period) on a mission mode,” Fadnavis said after a State Cabinet meeting.

According to state government sources, all departments will have to submit an action-taken report on October 5 about pending appeals and those that have been cleared with explanations to the respective administrative heads. A detailed report will have to be submitted to the government by October 10, they said.

Under this drive, all applications pending till September 10 on state government portals, such as Aaple Sarkar, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM), Maha DBT portal and Nagri Seva Kendra, will have to be cleared by October 2.

Apart from this, applications under services offered by 14 key departments, too, will be covered.

These services include: relief for farmers affected by rains (Relief and Rehabilitation department); beneficiaries who did not get aid under PM Kisan Samman Yojana due to technical problems (Agriculture and Revenue departments); pending land records and non-creamy layer certification (Revenue department); and, ration card distribution (Food and Civil Supplies department).

The drive will also cover marriage certificates (Rural Development, Urban Development and Health departments); property transfer and tax (Rural Development and Urban development departments); and, new tap connections (Water Supply and Urban Development departments).

Advertisement

Besides, pending power connections to households and property holders’ registration (MAHADISCOM); registration of Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries under Birsa Munda Krushi Kranti Yojana and approval of forest land, excluding appeals, (Tribal Welfare department); and, Divyang certificates (Health department), will also be cleared.