Maharashtra announces ethics panel to tackle conflict between MLAs, govt officials

THE STATE government on Thursday announced the setting up of an ethics committee to tackle issues of conflict that may arise between elected members and government officials. The decision comes in the wake of alleged instances of misconduct by officials against legislators, which was voiced by leaders in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“A committee to look into conflict between members and officials and provide quick redressal of issues should be set up with the initiative of Speaker Haribhau Bagde,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the House. “While officials have to appear in exams only once, the elected members have to seek the mandate of the people every five years. Often members have to address the problems of the people that are not within their domain. As a result, efforts have to be made to ensure an atmosphere that is free of conflict between elected members and officials. It would help both… The setting up of the ethics committee would not impact the existing privilege committee,” he added. The CM said another committee with representatives from all parties and government officials would be set up to look into and suggest amendments to Section 353 (assaulting or causing hurt to public servants) of the IPC.

Last year, the government had brought a legislation increasing the punishment — up to five years of imprisonment — for those attacking or thwarting the functioning of a public servant on duty if booked under Section 353. The MLAs from the Congress, NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena had alleged that Section 353 provided immunity to officials who ill-treated them.

