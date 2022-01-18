Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea rejected in money laundering case

Updated: January 18, 2022 4:15:07 pm
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea was rejected by a special court on Tuesday. Deshmukh was arrested on November 2 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which alleged that he had been the prime beneficiary of alleged bribes taken by dismissed policeman Sachin Waze from bar owners between December 2020 and March 2021.
The ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Deshmukh on December 29.
Special Judge R N Rokade rejected Deshmukh’s plea.
In his first bail plea since his arrest, Deshmukh had claimed that his judicial custody was extended on December 27, to January 9. This was beyond the 60 days of custody within which the investigating agency is required to file a chargesheet, it was argued.
