‘We demand recognition’: Thousands of scheme workers begin three-day protest at Azad Maidan

NHM Employees, Anganwadi workers, and Asha Workers gather At Azad Maidan to Protest Against the delay in payment of pending arrears and honorariums,demanding the immediate release of dues that have remained unpaid for several months. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Thousands of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and National Health Mission (NHM) employees from across Maharashtra converged at Azad Maidan on Monday to launch a three-day protest, demanding regularisation of services, higher wages and immediate payment of pending salaries.

Organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the agitation has drawn around 8,000 workers associated with government welfare schemes, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), NHM and PM Poshan programme.

The protesters alleged that despite running key health, nutrition and education programmes, they continue to be treated as temporary workers and denied employee benefits.

“We are demanding recognition as government employees, social security benefits and timely payment of salaries. Many NHM contractual employees and ASHA workers have not been paid for six months,” said Shubha Shamim, state vice-president of CITU and president of the Anganwadi Employees’ Union.