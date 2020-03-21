Amid appeals for social distancing, Friday prayers continue at mosques in Maharashtra

Friday prayers at a mosque in Mumbai. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Friday prayers at a mosque in Mumbai. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Faced with a crisis much bigger than themselves, the faithful congregated for the Friday prayers in times of social distancing, looking for solace at a place that could ironically leave them most vulnerable.

While mosques, including the famous Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah and those belonging to the Shia community, disallowed gatherings, Friday Namaaz was prayed in congregation as per tradition. The theme for the sermons in most mosques was COVID-19 from drawing parallels to what the Prophet had said during a plague outbreak in his time to seeking forgiveness for sins to get over the dark times.

Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, general secretary of All-India Ulema Council (Mumbai), said: “Today was the first Friday prayers after the number of positive cases went up in the city. We have sought a report fro mosques across the city and depending on what we find, we will decide the next course of action.”

At Jama Masjid in Andheri (West), posters on COVID-19 have been put up on the ground floor of the two-storeyed mosque. The poster asked people to perform supplementary non-obligatory prayers at home and come to the mosque only for the obligatory prayer. A senior member at the mosque said, “We have also asked people to do ablutions at home.” However, not everyone appeared to be following these guidelines.

The posters also asked that children below 10 years should be barred from coming for prayers with those having fever and cough. They added that daily, people should come only a few minutes before the prayers are recited.

In Navi Mumbai, while most mosques urged people to perform non-obligatory prayers at home, only a slight reduction in crowd was reported. At Kharghar’s Gulestan Masjid, the Friday prayers were held twice with one group being asked to stand at a distance from the mosque while another group offered prayers.

While announcements were made that people should not shake hands and loiter around, no special arrangements were made at the mosques to ensure that people maintained social distance.

Bilal mosque at Do Tanki in south Mumbai was one of the few mosques that has made additional measures.

At the mosque, devotees were made to stand in a queue and allowed to enter only after undergoing thermal scanning. While people entered and left in separate queues, most did not wear masks.

Local resident Salman Afroz said there was no need to wear a mask, as washing hands and feet before offering prayers was sufficient.

The scene at Minara Masjid on Mohammad Ali Road was like any other regular day with thousands of devotees offering prayer inside and outside the mosque. Most of came were without wearing masks. A devotee, Abdul Gaffar, said: “It was an usual Friday. The risk is not as significant in Mumbai and India as in other countries such as China.”

The sermon preceeding the prayers at most mosques referred to COVID-19.

At Jama Masjid in Andheri (West), the sermon included what Prophet Mohammad had said about cleanliness and other measures to be followed when there was a plague. Among other things, it spoke about not going to places infected with the virus and if one was already there, the person was urged not return and infect others. While the sermon was kept short, believers were asked to stand “shoulder to shoulder”, as is usually done to accommodate large crowds. The number of people at the mosque was “almost the usual”, as per many who attended it.

Almost no one within the mosque sported a mask and there did not appear to be any hand sanitisers. Once the obligatory prayers were over, nearly 50 per cent of those present left. Once outside, some of them put on their masks and left with some solace and no infections, god willing.

